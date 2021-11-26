Geode Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synthetic Biologics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth $368,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Synthetic Biologics Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

