Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV opened at $16.84 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

