Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

LOGC stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

