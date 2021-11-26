Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Getty Realty worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

