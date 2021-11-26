Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.29.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI opened at C$23.97 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.