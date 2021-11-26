Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

