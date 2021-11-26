Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prudential by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prudential by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.