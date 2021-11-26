Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $351,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

