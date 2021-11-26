Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 8.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares shot up 8.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.64. 50,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,181,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.93%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 339,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.