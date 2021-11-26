Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $2.47 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 126% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

