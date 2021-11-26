Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 14,853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 192,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.