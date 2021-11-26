Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.52. 229,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

