Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 33,254 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

FPXI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

