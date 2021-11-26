Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.84

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $11.18. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 1,990 shares trading hands.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $740.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 62.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after buying an additional 2,139,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 155.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

