Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

