Hal Barron Buys 2,422 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,466.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,434.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm has a market cap of £77.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

