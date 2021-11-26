Hal Barron Buys 2,422 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,466.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,434.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm has a market cap of £77.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
