Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,980 at Berenberg Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLMA. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,556.50 ($33.40).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,966 ($38.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,980.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,837.96. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

