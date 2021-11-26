HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.