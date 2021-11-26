Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00020382 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $175.50 million and $2.12 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,316.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.15 or 0.07478736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00362325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01030909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00086428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00411732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00462810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,853,257 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

