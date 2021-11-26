HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PHRRF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Newscope Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

About Newscope Capital

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

