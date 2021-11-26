Head to Head Analysis: Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.01 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million 5.38 $3.27 million $0.28 24.07

Innovative Solutions and Support has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% Innovative Solutions and Support 21.27% 21.13% 16.93%

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Compass on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

