Head to Head Comparison: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

This table compares BellRing Brands and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.21% -1.37% 5.52% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BellRing Brands and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.80 $27.60 million $0.71 35.56 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sovos Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.