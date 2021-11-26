Head to Head Contrast: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AGNC Investment and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. STORE Capital has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and STORE Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.96 -$266.00 million $2.66 6.03 STORE Capital $694.27 million 13.46 $212.61 million $0.93 36.84

STORE Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10% STORE Capital 33.24% 4.71% 2.60%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AGNC Investment pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital pays out 165.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats STORE Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

