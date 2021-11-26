Head-To-Head Contrast: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Axonics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Axonics and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $74.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.52%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 89.67%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Axonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 25.56 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -33.65 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.