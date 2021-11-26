Head-To-Head Survey: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) & Its Competitors

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oak Valley Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03% Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Oak Valley Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million $13.69 million 8.27 Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.34

Oak Valley Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp competitors beat Oak Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.