Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

