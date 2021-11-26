Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,162. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

