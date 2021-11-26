Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 588,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,872. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.