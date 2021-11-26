Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

