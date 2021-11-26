High Tide (TSE:HITI) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HITI. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 price objective for the company.

