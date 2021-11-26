Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,191,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $155.50 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

