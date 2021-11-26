HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.01

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 20740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

HLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.45%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

