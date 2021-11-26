HNP Capital LLC Acquires 298 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $104.12 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

