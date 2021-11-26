HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $640,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DexCom by 361.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in DexCom by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $598.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.