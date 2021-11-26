HNP Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,662,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

