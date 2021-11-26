HNP Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $56.40 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

