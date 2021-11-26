HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.29 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

