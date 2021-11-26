HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $402.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

