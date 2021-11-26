Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

