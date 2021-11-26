Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.