Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Boosted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hologic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,719,000 after purchasing an additional 336,033 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hologic by 140.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.91 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

