Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.60

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3193094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $8,074,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

