Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.07

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.07 and traded as high as C$20.17. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$20.16, with a volume of 3,084 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.07.

About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.