Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.