Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $588.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,459. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

