Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Tops $9.17 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $650,797.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00073712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.07438245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,565.90 or 0.99904529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

