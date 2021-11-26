IFP Advisors Inc Has $105,000 Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 341.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

