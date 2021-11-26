IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,119 ($14.62).

Get IG Group alerts:

LON:IGG opened at GBX 765 ($9.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 806.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 853.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.