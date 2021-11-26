Ink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,499.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $504,010.21 and $14,499.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

