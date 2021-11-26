Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Up 0%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $562,000.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.